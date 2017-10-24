WDFW adds meetings on fishing guide industry

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has scheduled additional public meetings on management of the state’s salmon and steelhead fishing guide industry.

In addition to previously scheduled meetings in Forks and in Lyle, the department has scheduled four more meetings to provide the public with more opportunities to participate.

The meeting in Forks is the closest meeting to Grays Harbor.

It will be held on October 25th at 6pm in the evening at the Rainforest Arts Center in Forks.

During the 2017 legislative session, the Legislature directed WDFW to hold meetings to explore alternative structures for guide licensing, with the objectives of:

Improving the fishing experience and ensuring equitable opportunity for both guided and non-guided river anglers,

Managing fishing pressure to protect wild steelhead and other species; and

Ensuring that recreational fish guiding remains a sustainable economic contributor to rural economies.

The Legislature directed WDFW to hold public meetings on the Olympic Peninsula and in the Klickitat River area.

However, the department has scheduled four additional meetings, based on feedback from the public.

At the scheduled meetings, WDFW will discuss current management and take suggestions for potential regulatory changes for the fishing guide industry.

WDFW is also working with a contractor to develop and conduct a survey to capture feedback from those who cannot attend a meeting in person.

The department will provide a summary of its findings to the Legislature by the end of the year.

All meetings are scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. and include the following dates and locations: