Water work in Hoquiam will cause some delays
By KXRO News
Dec 14, 2017 @ 7:58 AM

Work to replace the Simpson Avenue water line in Hoquiam begins Monday, and drivers should plan for delays.

The Simpson Avenue Watermain Project in the city is meant to improve the water quality, eliminate leaks, lessen the chance of breaks and interruptions to service, and decrease the long-term costs.

The said that the existing line is approximately 100 years old.

City Administrator says that the project will run on various portions of Simpson Avenue and side streets, but will start on Emerson Avenue to 8th Street.

 

Rognlin’s crews are scheduled to begin construction on December 18 at Emerson and will take approximately 5 months to complete.

During construction, Simpson Ave will close a block at a time and drivers will need to use alternate routes. Detours will be posted and residents will be informed prior.

Residents can expect standard construction noises during work hours and water service will be temporary halted for some businesses and homes as crews move through the system.

“The City of Hoquiam Public Works Dept. will make every effort to reduce the impacts to businesses and residents in the construction zone. Thank you for your patience as we make this significant improvement to our critical infrastructure.”

Work will be done on;

Emerson to 8th
Ontario to 27th
28th to 30th, and
additional crossings between 23rd and Myrtle, as well as
storm drainage work on Ontario between Simpson and Sumner

 

For questions or concerns, contact

Brian Shay, City Administrator
(360) 538-3983

 

