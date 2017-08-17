Watch the Nautilus explore the ocean floor off our coast

If you have ever wanted to know what is at the bottom of the ocean off our coast, now is your chance.

The Exploration Vessel Nautilus will be conducting unprecedented exploration of the sea floor off the Washington coast this summer and later this month it will be exploring the Quinault Canyon.

The public is invited to watch the exploration live and even ask questions of the crew as they are at sea.

The event will take place Monday, August 28th from 10:00am – 11:00am at the Grays Harbor College Schermer Building in room 4134-B.

At the event a two-way communication link will be set up for anyone to ask questions in real-time with scientists, engineers, and educators onboard the Nautilus.

They say this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for those curious about the ocean off our shores.

To watch live streaming video of the Nautilus go to http://nautiluslive.org/