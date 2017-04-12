Washington’s salmon fisheries set for 2017

Fisheries managers say that anglers can expect a mixed bag of salmon fisheries this year with increased opportunities in the ocean.

The 2017 salmon fishing seasons were finalized during the Pacific Fishery Management Council’s meeting in Sacramento, Calif.

In recent years, warm ocean water, drought, and other issues have reduced the number of salmon returning to Washington’s waters, said Kyle Adicks, salmon policy lead for WDFW.

“We’re in the third year of a multi-year downturn in salmon returns,” Adicks said. “Similar to last year, we faced significant challenges in crafting fisheries.”

With low returns of coho and wild chinook expected back to several rivers, fishery managers are limiting opportunities in some areas to protect those fish. The most severe restrictions will be in Puget Sound marine and freshwater areas.

“We made some difficult decisions this year in order to protect weak salmon stocks,” said Adicks. “However, we worked with constituents to preserve fishing opportunities where it made sense.”

Anglers fishing Washington’s ocean waters will be able to retain chinook, as well as coho salmon in all four marine areas, as compared to 2016 when coho retention was limited only to Marine Area 1.

Salmon fisheries get underway daily in areas 1 (Ilwaco), 3 (La Push) and 4 (Neah Bay) on June 24 and on July 1 in Marine Area 2 (Westport).

Information on recreational salmon fisheries in Washington’s ocean waters and the lower Columbia River is available at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/northfalcon/.