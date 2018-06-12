Washington will comply with Real ID, but your license may still have restrictions

Starting July 1, 2018, the Department of Licensing (DOL) will update all standard driver licenses and ID cards with the language, “federal limits apply.” but the documents will still not be at the level required for domestic flights and other uses.

This change aims to bring Washington into compliance with the federal Real ID Act, which requires all states to mark identification documents that do not comply with the federal law.

DOL says that they expect to be in full compliance with the REAL ID Act by fall 2018.

By October 1, 2020, standard driver licenses and ID cards will no longer be an acceptable form of identification for boarding domestic flights and entering some secure federal facilities, like military bases and nuclear power plants.

Enhanced Driver Licenses (EDLs) and enhanced ID (EIDs) cards through the state are Real ID compliant, and valid for travel along with passports, permanent resident cards and military IDs.

Standard driver license and ID cards can continue to be used for the following:

Driving

Applying for or receiving federal benefits

Entering a federal facility that does not require ID (post office)

An enhanced driver license or ID card is completely voluntary and optional. Some commonly needed documents to get and EDL/EID are certified birth certificate, U.S. passport or military ID. A full list of document options to obtain an enhanced driver license or ID card is available on the DOL website.

“If you know you will not be flying or already have a federally approved document such as a U.S. passport, passport card or military ID, you do not need an enhanced driver license or ID card,” said DOL Director Pat Kohler. “There is plenty of time to educate yourself on all options and choose the identification that works best for you.”

Find out more at the DOL site on the Real ID Act compliance.