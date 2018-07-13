Washington Tourism Marketing Authority Board has Pacific County representative

The State of Washington once again has a focus on tourism, and one of the new board members has Pacific County ties.

Governor Jay Inslee announced this week that he has appointed nine members to the Washington Tourism Marketing Authority Board, representing regions throughout the state, including the Washington coast.

Included in the board is Tiffany Turner, CEO of Adrift Hotels who operate the Adrift Hotel + Spa in Long Beach. Also representing the coast will be Marsha Massey, the Executive Director of the Olympic Peninsula Visitor Bureau in Clallam County.

These board members will oversee a new fund to promote tourism in Washington state, renewing tourism marketing efforts for the state.

The appointments are part of an effort that began in 2011 following the elimination of the tourism department when the recession cut funding to many state departments. Washington became the only state without statewide tourism funding despite tourism being one of Washington’s largest industries.

According to a report, the Washington Tourism Alliance reports that Washington’s tourism industry supports more than 177,000 jobs and brings in more than $21 billion annually.

Earlier this year, a bill to renew tourism marketing passed unanimously in both houses of the Legislature and was signed by the governor in March.

“Washington has so much to offer visitors and residents alike, from our beautiful mountains, beaches, and trails to vibrant cities, rural communities, and small towns,” Inslee said. “I am pleased that we are committing resources to increase awareness of our state’s bounty to people from all over the country and the world. This board will help bring tourism dollars into Washington’s small and large communities.”

Nominations are provided by the speaker of the House of Representatives and the president of the Senate. The governor chooses eight members from those recommendations, and and appoints a ninth member at his discretion, as long as they have demonstrated experience in the tourism industry.

Tourism Board appointees:

Anthony Anton – President and CEO, Washington Hospitality Association, Pierce County

Jodi Kayler – VP of Marketing and Communications, Spokane Sports Commission, Spokane County

Robert Lerch – Director of Sales, EAN Holdings Inc. (Enterprise Rent A Car, National, and Alamo), Island County

Marsha Massey – Executive Director, Olympic Peninsula Visitor Bureau, Clallam County

Vijay Patel – President, A-1 Hospitality Group, Benton County

Rob Sendak – Director of External Affairs, Washington Wildlife & Recreation Coalition, King County

Judy Tuohy – Executive Director, Schack Art Center, Snohomish County

Tiffany Turner – CEO, Adrift Hotels Inc., Pacific County

Cynthia Verge – Executive Director, Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, Skagit County

The new board will be housed in the state Department of Commerce, and members will serve four-year terms with the option to be re-appointed.

All appointments are effective immediately