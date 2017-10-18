Washington State Patrol conducting “Move Over” emphasis

A statewide emphasis starts today as Washington State Patrol troopers will be conducting a “Slow Down, Move Over” emphasis through October 20.

The state patrol says the purpose is to help both troopers and citizens get home safe by bringing awareness to the “Move Over Law”.

In the last two years, 62 patrol cars have been hit and 24 troopers were injured for an average of one trooper injured every month.

State law says “Approaching Emergency Zones is the “Move Over Law”. It requires that vehicles approaching an emergency zone should proceed with due caution, slow down, and if safe move over, or changes lanes.”

An emergency vehicle includes, police, fire, medical, tow trucks, and vehicles providing roadside assistance that are making use of warning lights.

An Emergency Zone is the adjacent lane of the roadway, and includes two hundred feet before and after the emergency vehicle.

If there are two lanes going in the same direction, move completely into the left lane.

The penalty is $214 and cannot be waived or reduced.

The Washington State Patrol contacted over 4,000 drivers for the move over violation in 2016.

The state patrol says inclement weather is when they see a rise in the number of patrol cars hit.