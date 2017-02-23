Washington State Flag to be flown in Aberdeen once again

Of all the business last night at the Aberdeen City Council meeting, the topic of flags held the most conversation.

Councilmember Jim Cook spoke up during the comment period of the meeting, asking why the City of Aberdeen doesn’t fly the Washington State flag.

Cook made a motion that was supported by the council to fly the Washington flag underneath the United States flag where possible at City Hall and at the Rotary Log Pavilion where currently the City of Aberdeen flag has been flown.

If there is room, the official Aberdeen flag will be flown as well.

Cook said in the meeting that it is a state requirement to fly the Washington flag.

Federal law dictates protocol for the US flag in all cities, but state law only requires permanent flying of the Washington flag by code cities on city buildings and on specific holidays. Aberdeen is a First Class City, not a Code City.

All Cities, Towns, and Counties within Washington must display the US Flag, Washington flag, and the POW/MIA flag on or near their principal building on the following days:

Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day on March 30

Armed Forces Day on the third Saturday in May

Memorial Day on the last Monday in May

Flag Day on June 14

Independence Day on July 4

National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day on July 27

National POW/MIA Recognition Day on the third Friday in September

Veterans’ Day on November 11.

(If the designated day falls on a Saturday or Sunday, then the POW/MIA flag will be displayed on the preceding Friday.)