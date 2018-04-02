Washington Road Usage Charge Pilot Project underway statewide

According to a release, as of last week the Washington Road Usage Charge Pilot Project has enrolled 2,000 drivers from across the state to test how a road usage charge could work in Washington over the next 12 months.

“With the start of the 12-month road usage charge pilot project, Washington is taking the next step in figuring out how we can find a long-term replacement for the gas tax,” said Rep. Judy Clibborn, chair of the House Transportation Committee and member of the Washington Road Usage Charge Steering Committee. “I look forward to seeing the results of this project and the information it will provide in shaping future transportation funding.”

The Washington Road Usage Charge Steering Committee says that almost 5,000 drivers expressed interest in the project, coming from every county in the state.

“I’m thrilled with the continued strong interest the public has had in participating in this pilot project,” said Joe Tortorelli, member of the Washington State Transmission Commission and chair of the Washington Road Usage Charge Steering Committee. “To have nearly 5,000 drivers show interest in just 2,000 available spots in the pilot demonstrates how engaged Washingtonians are.”

Out of the initial 2,000 drivers, the majority are from the Puget Sound area.

Region Percentage of Drivers Approximate Total Drivers Puget Sound 60% 1200 South Central Washington 14% 280 Eastern Washington 13% 260 Northwest Washington 6% 120 Southwest Washington 6% 120

During enrollment, participants were offered a choice of five different methods to report their miles during the year-long pilot project, with a range of options from no-tech to high-tech. Choices made to date:

29 percent opted to use odometer readings, in which drivers submit quarterly or monthly photos of their odometer using a mobile device or in person at select vehicle licensing offices

34 percent decided to use a plug-in device with GPS, in which drivers plug a device into their vehicle’s OBD-II port, which automatically reports their mileage and enables GPS to deduct miles driven on private roads or out of state

21 percent chose a plug-in device without GPS, where drivers plug a device into their vehicle’s OBD-II port, which automatically reports their mileage

15 percent picked the MileMapper app, where drivers use the test version of this GPS-enabled app, created specifically for the pilot project, to report their miles monthly and deduct miles driven on private roads or out of state

1 percent selected a mileage permit, where drivers pre-select miles based on how much they expect to drive in three months, and submit their mileage report using a mobile device or in person at select vehicle licensing offices

No real payments will be made during the pilot.

Participants are encouraged to provide feedback throughout the project, including filling out quarterly surveys, and calling or emailing the project help desk at any time with additional comments or questions. After the pilot concludes in February 2019, the data will be processed, results analyzed, and recommendations considered.

“This is a rare opportunity to have the public actively participate in important transportation research and planning efforts. The results of this pilot project will impact how we pay for transportation in Washington,” said Sen. Steve Hobbs, Chair of the Senate Transportation Committee and member of the Washington Road Usage Charge Steering Committee. “The feedback WSTC gathers from the 2,000 participating Washington drivers is crucial for decision makers in Olympia. This project will shape how we as a state decide to fund our future transportation system.”

They say that the participants also reflect multiple demographics, including vehicle type, age, gender, and race.

Most participants have begun recording miles.

The Washington State Transportation Commission will submit a report to the Washington State Legislature and Governor during the 2020 legislative session.