Washington receives $4.1 million in federal specialty crop grant funds

The Washington State Department of Agriculture and U.S. Department of Agriculture have announced $4.1 million in Specialty Crop Block Grant Program funds for Washington state.

In a release, the groups say that the 2017 USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant will fund 20 projects within the state.

According to the release, Washington ranks second in the nation behind California in production of specialty crops, including fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery crops and floriculture.

Awards for individual projects range from $75,000 to $250,000. WSU is the grant recipient for seven of the projects, while six grants went to the state’s commodity commissions.

Many of the projects will be focused on the east side of the state, including potatoes, broccoli, hops, and other crops.

A few projects on the list will develop resources for Spanish speakers, research methods to improve manure, and develop a method to better clean reusable bins to prevent cross contaminatio .

No project is specifically noted for Grays Harbor or Pacific County, but a portion of the funds will benefit local projects.

Here is a link to a summary of the 20 projects.

The USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program was created to support the competitiveness of the specialty crop industry through the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service. In awarding these funds, WSDA selected projects that will directly benefit specialty crop producers, address critical issues to the industry and contain strong performance measures.

WSDA has received more than $31 million over the past 10 years for projects supported by the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.

Photo created by KXRO and does not represent an actual organization.