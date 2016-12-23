Washington part of new effort behind electric power

Washington was announced as one of four states “leading the way to modernize the electric power sector” following a new project from the National Governors Association.

Along with Oregon, Kentucky and Rhode Island, Washington will be involved in discussions that will focus on “design action plans around issues such as fostering grid modernization, resiliency and environmental stewardship.”

In Washington, Governor Jay Inslee’s office says that regional representatives will focus on three areas:

• Empowering consumers and businesses to take advantage of renewable energy, energy efficiency, and other alternatives to conventional electric power. This includes a special focus on developing more shared community solar projects in Washington.

• Reforming electricity market incentives to ensure that solar and other distributed energy resources get appropriate economic rewards.

• Strengthening the resiliency and reliability of the electric power system using modern technologies that are cost effective.

“Innovation and collaboration are crucial to meeting our state’s ambitious carbon reduction goals,” said Inslee. “The NGA policy academy offers an excellent opportunity to innovate and collaborate. I’m looking forward to learning from our colleagues in other states and from national experts.”

As electric power technology changes, and so do customer needs, the NGA says that they will work through those changes.