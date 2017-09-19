Washaway Beach speed limit adjusted temporarily

Until further notice, the speed limit through Washaway Beach has been reduced.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, starting this week the speed limit has been reduced on State Route 105 and will remain at 25 mph as slope stabilization work is done along the embankment near the road.

Erosion work is taking place on SR 105, between Eagle Hill Road and Panoramic Lane.

Starting this summer, crews began working on the embankment.

They say the land was last repaired in late 2015, and that the embankment along this stretch of highway is in need of repair.

“High tides and several harsh winter storm events have brought debris and water onto the roadway, causing damage and eroding sections of the shoreline and rock wall.”

Crews will replace damaged sections of shoreline by adding a revetment. This is meant to be a “low-cost solution for coastal erosion, and work especially well during periods of heavy seasonal rains.”

Crews will also be adding a debris berm to channel debris and water away from the roadway during concurrent high tide and storm events.

The project is scheduled to be completed in Winter 2018.

