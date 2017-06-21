Very warm weather expected this weekend for the coast

The National Weather Service in Seattle warns that temperatures are forecast to climb well above normal this weekend.

At this time, they say that it appears that the warmest day will be Saturday on the coast and on Sunday over the interior.

Highs on Saturday are forecast to climb into the 80s on the coast, away from the ocean.

Expect temperatures to soar into the mid 80s to mid 90s across much of the interior on Sunday.

NWS reminds residents that if you are planning on heading to rivers and lakes this weekend to beat the heat, please keep in mind that the water is still too cold for swimming.

Drownings tend to occur during hot spells in Western Washington.