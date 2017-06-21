Very warm weather expected this weekend for the coast
By KXRO News
|
Jun 21, 2017 @ 8:34 AM

The National Weather Service in Seattle warns that temperatures are forecast to climb well above normal this weekend.

At this time, they say that it appears that the warmest day will be Saturday on the coast and on Sunday over the interior.

Highs on Saturday are forecast to climb into the 80s on the coast, away from the ocean.

Expect temperatures to soar into the mid 80s to mid 90s across much of the interior on Sunday.

NWS reminds residents that if you are planning on heading to rivers and lakes this weekend to beat the heat, please keep in mind that the water is still too cold for swimming.

Drownings tend to occur during hot spells in Western Washington.

 

Detailed Forecast for Hoquiam/Aberdeen
Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 16 to 18 mph. Today
Increasing clouds, with a low around 51. North northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Tonight
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Thursday
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. North northwest wind 9 to 16 mph. Thursday Night
Sunny, with a high near 67. Light north northwest wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Friday
Clear, with a low around 59. Friday Night
Sunny, with a high near 74. Saturday
Clear, with a low around 63. Saturday Night
Sunny, with a high near 73. Sunday
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Sunday Night
Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Tuesday

 

