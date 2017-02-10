Warm waters named as a cause of massive bird deaths off Washington coast

Pacific Ocean seabird experts continue to study a massive die-off of common murres that occurred a year ago but say most evidence points to a climate event that warmed waters of the North Pacific.

Federal officials recorded 6,000 dead common murres in Washington, Oregon, and California and 46,000 in Alaska in 2015 and early 2016.

U.S. Geological Survey research wildlife biologist John Piatt (PEYE-at) says the mortality conservatively reached 500,000 birds because most dead birds wouldn’t have washed to shore.

The birds were emaciated. Piatt says the deaths likely were multiplied in Alaska because Gulf of Alaska winter storms hit birds weakened by starvation.

“It’s an agonizing, awful death,” Piatt said. “And then on top of that, some of them probably drowned.”

Common murres feed on small forage fish.

“They died of starvation because there was no food,” Piatt said. “There was no food because there was no fish. And there was no fish because these warm waters did something to them.”

Piatt says warm water likely produced smaller, less nutritious plankton that affected their numbers.