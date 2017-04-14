What do you want Ocean Shores sidewalks to look like?

A project to upgrade sidewalks on Pt. Brown Ave in Ocean Shores is now up for a vote.

The City of Ocean Shores announced that citizens, businesses, property owners, and visitors who were not to attend a presentation at an April 4, 2017 Open House can now vote online for the preliminary design alternatives for the project.

Online voting will be active through May 14, 2017.

The poll will allow voters to choose their preference to “maintain access while improving pedestrian and bicycle safety, revitalize the commercial downtown core, and accommodate peak visitor events”.

To access the voting page, visit www.osgov.com, and find the link on the main page in the “Hot Topics” section.

Material presented at the April 4 Open House is available on the voting page.

Results and feedback from the votes will be used in the process to select a final preferred alternative.