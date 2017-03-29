Want to be Loggers’ Playday Queen? Tryouts tonight.

Loggers’ Playday is building their court, and local students have one more opportunity to try out tonight.

Playday Committee members will meet tonight at the Hoquiam Elks Lodge at 6 pm in the fireside room, accepting applications from students interested in the honor.

Anyone interested must be a full time 10th or 11th grade student with a GPA of 2.0 or above, and must be prepared to attend Loggers’ Playday as well as approximately 11 other parades, sell buttons, as well as other requirements.

If a student wants to be Loggers’ Playday Queen, they are required to bring a completed application, available at KXRO.com or at the HHS office, as well as be prepared to tell the committee about themselves and why they are interested in becoming a court member.

A parent or guardian is encouraged but not required at the tryout.