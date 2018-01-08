Walsh’s bill to fund indigent defense with marijuana money scheduled for public hearing

A bill introduced by Rep. Jim Walsh, that would fund legal services for indigent defendants using sales tax revenue from marijuana sales is scheduled for a public hearing in the House Committee on Commerce and Gaming today.

Walsh’s bill would redirect one-third of the money in the state’s dedicated marijuana account from the state to the county level.

Counties could then share those moneys, as appropriate, with cities or other local jurisdictions.

“Since we legalized marijuana, the state has done a poor job of sharing tax revenue with local jurisdictions. Although counties and cities get a piece of the state tax revenue from the sale of legal marijuana, it’s terribly small,” Walsh, R-Aberdeen said.

According to the 19th District lawmaker, counties and cities often shoulder a significant financial burden in paying for counsel for low-income defendants.

House Bill 2103 would give a portion of the allocation taken from the state’s marijuana account to local governments based on the total excise tax revenues collected by licensed marijuana businesses located in the cities, counties, and unincorporated areas within that county.

“As it stands in 2018, the cost of public defenders is one of the fastest-growing unfunded mandates for local governments. The state chipping-in to help offset those costs is not only moral and ethical, it’s really just common sense,” continued Walsh.

The 2018 legislative session begins today.