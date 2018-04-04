Walking Tours of Satsop Business Park start this month

Walking tours of the Satsop Business Park are available to the public over the next 6 months.

The Port of Grays Harbor announced that they will be holding tours of the cooling towers and other parts of the site formerly intended to serve as a nuclear power plant.

Construction began on Washington Public Power Supply System Projects 3 & 5 in 1977 near Elma, intended to become working power plants.

Following cost overruns, construction was completely discontinued in 1983.

Since the now unfinished power plants were acquired by the Port of Grays Harbor in 2012, the sites have been used for numerous businesses and other projects such as military training and movie sets.

Now the public can tour the property and learn how “more than 275 jobs” were created at the Satsop Business Park last year.

The 1.5 hour tour will include around 1.5 miles of property, including the cooling towers, tunnel training facility and more.

“A walking tour is truly the best way to see the Park’s distinctive infrastructure,” shared Satsop Business Park Manager of Business Development. “Our knowledgeable staff is eager to share the history, recent successes, and what’s to come at the Park with the public”.

Reservations are required as space is limited. Children are welcome, but the Port says that anyone participating must be 8 years or older.

Call 360-482-1600 to reserve your spot.

The Port says that “Comfortable, closed-toe shoes are also required.”

Summer tour dates for the Port’s industrial properties and marine terminals will be announced in May.

Satsop Walking Tour Dates April 26 3:00 pm May 24 3:00 pm June 28 3:00 pm July 13 3:00 pm July 26 5:30 pm August 10 3:00 pm August 23 5:30 pm September 27 3:00 pm

By Tony Webster from Portland, Oregon (Satsop Nuclear Power Plant) [CC BY-SA 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons