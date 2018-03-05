Walk-out/Protest planned at GHC for gun safety

A walk-out and protest has been scheduled at the Grays Harbor College in response to recent gun violence.

According to a statement, the protest has been started by a GHC Running Start student and the event is much like school walk-outs taking place throughout the country.

In a Facebook Page and event, it says that the walk-out and protest will start at 11:15 am on Wednesday, March 7.

Anyone participating is asked to join the group on the quad at the center of campus.

Following the walk-out and assembly, the group will partake in a 7 minute long moment of silence to represent the 7 minutes that the shooter was in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Speakers are planned, and the page states that “Attendees are expected to behave in an orderly and respectful manner. Protest signs are encouraged, but must be respectful.”

“Community members are welcome to attend, as it is a public campus.”

According to a post in the event, students concerned are encouraged to obtain a “Faith and Conscience” form to miss class without issue.

In the official GHC “Operational Policies and Administrative Procedures” listing, these forms only entitle students to “ two days of excused absences per academic year for reasons of faith or conscience or for organized activities conducted under the auspices of a religious denomination, church, or religious organization.”

Students’ grades may not be adversely impacted by absences authorized under this policy.

Each holiday taken under this policy must be taken as a whole day, i.e. the day may not be divided into hours and taken piecemeal.

It is not known if there are any religious organizations participating in the event.