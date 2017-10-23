Wait list for local housing opening next week

Residents waiting to get assistance for local housing have an opportunity starting this month.

On October 30, the Grays Harbor Housing Authority will open the waiting list for their Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers.

The list will official open at 8am on Monday, October 30 and will remain open indefinitely. They tell KXRO that it was last open in January 2016.

There are two ways to apply during the opening period:

Complete an application at the GHHA office, located at 602 E 1st St, Aberdeen, WA 98520, beginning at 8:00 am. Pick up an application at the GHHA office at the address above.

Once the application has been completed, it must be mailed to hand delivered to their office.

To be placed on the waiting list, anyone applying must live or work in Grays Harbor.

Applicants will be placed on the waiting list based on when the application was received, after sorting preferences.

For more information, call the GHHA office at (360) 532-0570.

What: Grays Harbor Housing Authority Housing Choice Voucher Opening

602 E 1st St

Aberdeen WA 98520

Pick Up Application from



602 E 1st St

Aberdeen WA 98520

Mail In Application to



602 E 1st St

Aberdeen WA 98520

Reasonable Accommodation: Applicants who need help completing the application due to age or disability can make a reasonable accommodation request to the housing authority at (360) 532-0570.

A waiting list with preferences means that applicants who qualify for the preferences will receive assistance before applicants who do not. Because of the preferences, applicants who do not qualify may have a longer wait to receive assistance. Learn More About Preferences.