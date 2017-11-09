WA Parks & Rec. Commission meeting in Westport next week

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will be meeting next week in Westport to look at the next 10 years of parks within the state.

The meeting, according to the commission is “to establish guiding principles, assumptions and goals for developing a 10-year capital plan.”

The regular commission meeting will be held at 9 am on Thursday, November 16, at the Westport Maritime Museum.

The Commission meets six times a year at locations around the state.

According to a release, state law requires state agencies to submit a plan of capital spending for a 10-year period.

State Parks has completed the preliminary work on their 2019-2029 State Parks Ten-year Capital Plan.

This preliminary plan anticipates a need of “$625 million and includes historic properties, utility infrastructure renovation, park administrative support facilities, visitor facilities, long-distance trails and more”.

The commission says that improving the condition of facilities, making their operations more efficient, designing “low-impact development and design strategies”, anticipating and responding to climate change, protecting nature, and maintaining standards on their historic properties are their goals.

In other business, the Commission will consider revising two items in Washington Administrative Code.

Correct a faulty statutory authority to more accurately reflect the funding priorities for grant requests submitted to the Winter Recreation Advisory Committee.

Permanently adopt an emergency statutory change in alignment with a 2017 legislative action regarding the charging of fees to people requesting copies of public records.

The Commission will hear reports but take no action on the following:

An update on the City of Kenmore’s progress toward a proposal to improve ballfields at Saint Edward State Park.

An update on the agency’s current financial situation, including the operating budget and earned revenues; issues related to the agency’s Capital program and lack of a capital budget; and the 2018 supplemental budget.

Public comment will be accepted at their regular meeting.

A work session is scheduled at the Westport Maritime Museum starting at 9 am Wednesday, November 15.

Commission work sessions are open to the public; however, there is no opportunity for public comment, and no formal action is taken at work sessions.

A full agenda, including information about opportunities for public comment is available at http://parks.state.wa.us/154/Commission-Meetings-Agendas.

Commission tour

Commission members will gather at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at Westport Marina, for a tour of Grayland Beach, Twin Harbors and Westhaven state parks.

Commission members also will join city and county leaders at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, to attend a ceremonial lighting of the Grays Harbor Light Station, also known as Westport Light, 1020 W. Ocean Ave., Westport.