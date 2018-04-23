Voters will decide future of South Bend school

South Bend voters will decide tomorrow if a new elementary school will be built with an almost $5 million bond.

The South Bend School District is asking voters to approve a proposition to authorize replacement for Chauncey Davis Elementary School for just under $5 million. This levy would use property taxes to pay for the build.

Ballots for the April Special Election were mailed earlier this month, with the school as the only item up for vote in both Pacific and Grays Harbor County.

South Bend Superintendent Jon Tienhaara says that the discussion on what to do with the current elementary school has continued since he was first hired almost four years ago.

“Even though the district maintains its buildings and grounds well, it’s a challenge to expect an elementary school approaching 70 years of age to meet the safety and learning needs of our students. Knowing this, the school board and I began looking into possibilities.”

A study and survey of the school building looked at the infrastructure, finding a coverall building score of “poor”. Tienhaara says that this score is common with older schools, but it was clear that improvements were needed.

After comparing the costs to improve or rebuild, Tienhaara says that the decision to build a new school was found to be the best option.

“It was clear we needed a way to build a new school.“

With South Bend property taxes lower than needed, the state legislature this year provided the opportunity to finance a new school, adding over $11 million dollars in capital funding to build the new elementary school, allowing “a one-time special appropriation and matching funds that allow us to build a new school with an unusually low bond amount”.

The money raised through the proposed $4.95 million-dollar bond would provide the remaining funds.

“Not addressing our need now would most likely result in a much more expensive project for the future, and we will not have our special state funding to help. Prior to this opportunity, I have never seen a small, rural school like ours receive state funding to this extent. The new elementary school will cost $16 million dollars and the state is paying 70% of these costs—certainly something to consider.”

Tienhaara says that one incentive for voters is the fact that South Bend taxpayers will be seeing a 60% school tax cut in the maintenance & operations levy in 2019, resulting in a drop of $2.25 per thousand of assessed values.

“If voters approve the bond needed to build the school, the bond rate needed will add just $.81 cents to the tax bill. With a drop of $2.25 and an “add” of $.81 cents, taxpayers will pay less than they are right now—even with the new school.”

Ballots are due by 8pm on April 24.

If anyone has questions about this project, please feel free to contact me at 360-875-6041. You can also contact any of our board members: Steve Rogers, Chuck Spoor, Todd Strozyk, Dave Eastham, or Andy Seaman. Others who have information include Mike Morris, Gary Wilson, and principal Kresta Byington. You can also find information online at bit.ly/newsouthbendelementary.