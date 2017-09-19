Voter investigation shows 74 voters committed fraud; includes local voter

Following a study involving Washington and four other states, 74 cases of possible voter fraud in the 2016 General Election were found in Washington.

This includes 1 voter in Pacific County and none in Grays Harbor.

Individuals have been identified as possibly voting more than once or voting on behalf of someone who was deceased, will be turned over to local prosecutors by the Secretary of State.

The suspected fraud accounts for exactly .002% percent of the 3.36 million votes cast in last year’s General Election in Washington.

Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman says this study and subsequent investigation is further evidence that there is no widespread voter fraud in Washington.

“Washington strives to find that perfect balance between access and integrity,” said Wyman, Washington’s chief elections officer. “We want to make it as easy as possible for eligible citizens to register and vote, while at the same time protect our elections from fraud or abuse that could jeopardize the public’s faith in the system. That’s why our state and county elections departments go to such great lengths to verify individual voter information time and time again.”

Wyman says elections officials are now confident they can forward the evidence against these 74 individuals to county prosecutors for investigation and possible prosecution.

“We are continually vigilant to protect the integrity of the voting rolls and the public’s confidence in elections,” Wyman added. “We work closely with local elections officials, and when we find credible evidence that illegal voting activity has taken place, we turn it over for further investigation.”

The five states that participated in the study examining voter registration records were Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Maryland, and Delaware.

2016 General Election, Washington State

Cases of potential fraud, by county