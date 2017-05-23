Volunteers needed for Monte Trails Appreciation Day

Washington State Parks, Friends of Schafer and Lake Sylvia (FOSLS) and the City of Montesano invite the public to participate in the ninth annual Monte Trails Appreciation Day.

The volunteer event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, Lake Sylvia State Park, 1812 N. Lake Sylvia Rd., Montesano.

Participants will spend the day clearing the vast system of trails in and around the park. Volunteers will meet at the park’s swim beach area.

The event coincides with National Trails Day, which occurs on the first Saturday of June every year. A Discover Pass will not be needed on this day.

Miles Wenzel, the park ranger for Lake Sylvia, noted that Lake Sylvia State Park is the trailhead for the city trail system and forest.

“People don’t differentiate between the two,” Wenzel said. “They say they are going to the lake to hike, not that they’re going to the lake to go hiking in the city forest.”

For this reason, he said, the city, the park and the Friends group have maintained a strong relationship.

Though work party turnout is often weather-dependent, Wenzel expects to see a dedicated group of volunteers in the park for National Trails Day.

Volunteers should bring boots, gloves, hand tools, weed whackers, pruning shears, a lunch and proper work clothes, and leave pets at home. Water and snacks will be provided by FOSLS.

For more information about Monte Trails Appreciation Day, contact Miles Wenzel, (360) 249-3621, or Loren Hiner, forester for the City of Montesano, (360) 249-5424.