Volunteers needed for Aberdeen Beautification Day

By KXRO News
|
Apr 24, 7:12 AM

In a release from the Aberdeen Parks & Recreation Department, they say that on Saturday, May 6, Aberdeen Beautification Day will run from 8 am to 11:30 am.

The city is looking for volunteers to help in the process.

“This is an opportunity to help improve our community, through beautification, partnerships and community pride. Everyone all ages and abilities are welcome.”

Volunteers will check in at Aberdeen City Hall and be be assigned a “Captain” and a block in downtown Aberdeen to work on.

The City recommends bringing gloves, small hand tools, hand trimmers and sun-screen if needed, but these items are not required.

Anyone with questions can contact Doug Farmer with Parks & Rec.

Any further questions contact Doug Farmer at Parks & Rec at 537-3248 or dfarmer@aberdeenwa.gov.

