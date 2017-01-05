Voluntary canned cat food recall in place

A voluntary recall of cat food is underway.

The J.M. Smucker Company announced the recall on 9LivesTM, EverPetTM, and Special KittyTM canned cat food due to “possible low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1)”.

According to the FDA, the issue was discovered during a review of records at the manufacturing facility.

The affected product was distributed to a limited number of retail customers from December 20 through January 3, 2017.

No illnesses have been reported due to the levels, and the recall is a cautionary measure.

The FDA says that cats fed diets that have low levels of in thiamine, which is essential for their diet, may be at risk for developing a thiamine deficiency.

Symptoms of deficiency by an affected cat may be gastrointestinal or neurological in nature. Early signs of the deficiency may include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, and weight loss. These could expand to ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures.

If treated promptly, thiamine deficiency is typically reversible. If you believe that your cat may suffer from a deficiency, the FDA recommend you contact a veterinarian.

The affected production includes the following:

Brand Product Description UPC Code Consumer Unit Lot Numbers Units per Case Selling Unit Size UPC Code on Case 9Lives Meaty Pate Chicken and Tuna 7910052238 6354803 12 13 oz 7910052228 9Lives Meaty Pate Seafood Platter 7910000402 6356803 24 5.5 oz 7910000402 9Lives Meaty Pate Seafood Platter 7910000367 6355803 6 4pk

5.5 oz each 7910003670 9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910000327 6358803 24 5.5 oz 7910000327 9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910000286 6358803 6 4pk

5.5 oz each 7910002860 9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910052239 6355803 12 13 oz 7910052229 9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910052239 6364803 12 13 oz 7910052229 9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken and Seafood 7910000364 (793641) 6356803 6 4pk

5.5 oz each 7910003640 9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken and Tuna 7910000324 6356803 24 5.5 oz 7910000324 9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken Dinner 7910000410 6356803 24 5.5 oz 7910000410 9Lives Meaty Pate with Liver and Chicken 7910000312 (793121) 6355803 6 4pk

5.5 oz each 7910000312 9Lives Meaty Pate with Ocean Whitefish 7910000420 6358803 24 5.5 oz 7910000420 9Lives Seafood Poultry Variety Pack 7910053377 6307803 24 5.5 oz 7910053377 9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken & Tuna 7910000366 6357803 6 4pk

5.5 oz each 7910003660 EverPet Mixed Grill Dinner 7910053114 6356803 12 13 oz 7910053114 Special Kitty Beef and Liver Dinner 8113112120 6355803 12 13 oz 8113112120 Special Kitty Classic Tuna Dinner 8113112157 6358803 12 13 oz 8113112157 Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner with printed wrap 8113109609 6355803 1 12 pk

13 oz each 8113109609 Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner without printed wrap 8113112119 6356803 12 13 oz 8113112119 Special Kitty Super Supper 8113179041 6355803 12 13 oz 7910079041

No other products of The J.M. Smucker Company are affected by this recall.

Consumers who have cans of cat food from the impacted lots should stop feeding it to their cats and call us at 1-800-828-9980 Monday through Friday 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM EST or contact us at consumer.relations@jmsmucker.com.