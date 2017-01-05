Voluntary canned cat food recall in place

A voluntary recall of cat food is underway.
The J.M. Smucker Company announced the recall on 9LivesTM, EverPetTM, and Special KittyTM canned cat food due to “possible low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1)”.
According to the FDA, the issue was discovered during a review of records at the manufacturing facility.
The affected product was distributed to a limited number of retail customers from December 20 through January 3, 2017.
No illnesses have been reported due to the levels, and the recall is a cautionary measure.
The FDA says that cats fed diets that have low levels of in thiamine, which is essential for their diet, may be at risk for developing a thiamine deficiency.
Symptoms of deficiency by an affected cat may be gastrointestinal or neurological in nature. Early signs of the deficiency may include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, and weight loss. These could expand to ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures.
If treated promptly, thiamine deficiency is typically reversible. If you believe that your cat may suffer from a deficiency, the FDA recommend you contact a veterinarian.
The affected production includes the following:
|Brand
|Product Description
|UPC Code Consumer Unit
|Lot Numbers
|Units per Case
|Selling Unit Size
|UPC Code on Case
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate Chicken and Tuna
|7910052238
|6354803
|12
|13 oz
|7910052228
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate Seafood Platter
|7910000402
|6356803
|24
|5.5 oz
|7910000402
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate Seafood Platter
|7910000367
|6355803
|6
|4pk
5.5 oz each
|7910003670
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate Super Supper
|7910000327
|6358803
|24
|5.5 oz
|7910000327
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate Super Supper
|7910000286
|6358803
|6
|4pk
5.5 oz each
|7910002860
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate Super Supper
|7910052239
|6355803
|12
|13 oz
|7910052229
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate Super Supper
|7910052239
|6364803
|12
|13 oz
|7910052229
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate with Chicken and Seafood
|7910000364 (793641)
|6356803
|6
|4pk
5.5 oz each
|7910003640
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate with Chicken and Tuna
|7910000324
|6356803
|24
|5.5 oz
|7910000324
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate with Chicken Dinner
|7910000410
|6356803
|24
|5.5 oz
|7910000410
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate with Liver and Chicken
|7910000312 (793121)
|6355803
|6
|4pk
5.5 oz each
|7910000312
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate with Ocean Whitefish
|7910000420
|6358803
|24
|5.5 oz
|7910000420
|9Lives
|Seafood Poultry Variety Pack
|7910053377
|6307803
|24
|5.5 oz
|7910053377
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate with Chicken & Tuna
|7910000366
|6357803
|6
|4pk
5.5 oz each
|7910003660
|EverPet
|Mixed Grill Dinner
|7910053114
|6356803
|12
|13 oz
|7910053114
|Special Kitty
|Beef and Liver Dinner
|8113112120
|6355803
|12
|13 oz
|8113112120
|Special Kitty
|Classic Tuna Dinner
|8113112157
|6358803
|12
|13 oz
|8113112157
|Special Kitty
|Mixed Grill Dinner with printed wrap
|8113109609
|6355803
|1
|12 pk
13 oz each
|8113109609
|Special Kitty
|Mixed Grill Dinner without printed wrap
|8113112119
|6356803
|12
|13 oz
|8113112119
|Special Kitty
|Super Supper
|8113179041
|6355803
|12
|13 oz
|7910079041
No other products of The J.M. Smucker Company are affected by this recall.
Consumers who have cans of cat food from the impacted lots should stop feeding it to their cats and call us at 1-800-828-9980 Monday through Friday 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM EST or contact us at consumer.relations@jmsmucker.com.
