Victim of Hoquiam homicide identified

Grays Harbor County Cornor Lane Youmans has released the name of the woman who died on Saturday on Perry Street in Hoquiam.

An autopsy was conducted Sunday afternoon.

Youmans tells KXRO that 25 year old Lael Hyvonen, of Hoquiam died due to multiple gunshot wounds of head and chest.

Youmans says that the death is classified as Homicide.

Names of victims are typically not released to the media and the public until next-of-kin and family have been notified.

Original Story from 06-10-17

The Hoquiam Police Department and Grays Harbor County Coroner were on scene Saturday at a Hoquiam home after a woman was killed.

Hoquiam Deputy Chief Don Wertanen told KXRO on scene that they had been at the home in the 800 block of Perry that since just after noon on Saturday.

In a statement from Hoquiam Police Chief Jeff Myers, 2 young children, who live at the home, told a family member that their father shot their mother.

Officers arrived and found the body of the 25 year old woman inside the home.

A 25 year old man was arrested at a home in Central Park by the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Inside the home, Hoquiam Police recovered a pistol.

The Grays Harbor County Coroner will conduct an autopsy on the woman.

The 25 year old man will be booked for Murder under the Domestic Violence Act, pending charges.

Hoquiam Police say at this time it is not known what the children witnessed, but they “will later undergo a forensic interview because of their age and will be referred to counseling services.”

The investigation is ongoing.