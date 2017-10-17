Veterans, and citizens who support them, invited to local town hall

Veterans are invited to a local town hall for the Governor’s Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee.

On Thursday, October 19, the committee will meet at the Pearsall Building in Aberdeen from 10-noon.

At their town hall, they are inviting veterans from all branches of the military to join them as they discuss topics such as the status of VA benefits, and to find out what issues are needed in our area for those who have served.

“We want to hear from you about Veterans Issues important to you and your family.”

Representatives from local and regional groups will be on hand.

Charles Wharton, Chairman of the Veteran Affairs Advisory Committee, told KXRO that veterans can receive information on employment, education, and housing benefits, as well as learn about counseling, financial assistance, and support for families.

Also being discussed will be the issues currently under review within the Washington State Legislature.

The meeting is open to the public, and anyone interested in showing their support for veterans is encouraged to join.