Veteran needed for local advisory board

Grays Harbor County is looking for residents interested in serving on the local Veteran’s Advisory Board.

The five-member volunteer advisory board that serves to make suggestions related to administration of the Veteran Relief Fund.

These funds are intended to assist individuals with basic needs such as housing, utilities, food and other items.

There is currently one vacant position on the board with term ending in 2020.

The Veterans Advisory Board meets quarterly in Montesano.

Board members must be a veteran per RCW 73.08.035.

Those interested are asked to send a letter of interest to the Veteran Relief Fund Administrator by August 6, 2018 at 2109 Sumner Avenue, Aberdeen, WA 98520.

For further information, call Cassie Lentz, Veteran Relief Fund Administrator at 360-500-4049.