Vehicles up for auction from Drug Task Force investigations

If you would like to own a vehicle that was obtained through local criminal investigations, you have your chance this weekend.

CTM Unlimited Auctions in Oakville will hold an auction this weekend that includes a number of items and vehicles, 4 of them coming from Grays Harbor Drug Task Force investigations.

On March 11, starting at 1pm, you will have an opportunity to bid on these Drug Task Force Vehicles;

2001 Chevrolet Tahoe LT Loaded with 202k miles

2001 Dodge Ram 4×4 Extended Cab with 140k miles

2001 Acura TL with 166k miles

2004 Pontiac GTO 5.7L V8 6 Speed Manual Transmission with 63K miles

Other items will be up for auction the same day starting at 11am, but the vehicles are scheduled for a 1pm sale.

There is no reserve set on any of the vehicles.

According to the company, vehicles can be purchased with cash, check, or card. If purchased, they can be held with a $100 deposit until Tuesday when the remaining balance is paid.

All vehicles can be previewed at the location prior. This includes checking fluids, starting the vehicles, or interested buyers can bring a code reader to test the transmission.

Photos of the vehicles are available online, or they can be previewed between 9am and 5pm today and Saturday, or starting at 9am on Sunday.

CTM Unlimited Auctions is located at 506 E. Pine St. on Oakville WA.

CTM Auctions Website

CTM Auctions on Facebook

CTM Auctions on Youtube