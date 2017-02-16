Vehicle fire turns into home fire

The Aberdeen Fire Department tells KXRO that they were called to a vehicle fire just before 2:30 Wednesday morning.

The vehicle was sitting in the 900 block of W. 1st St in Aberdeen, fully involved.

When crews arrived, the fire had started to spread to the exterior and attic of a vacant home nearby.

As firefighters began working on the vehicle fire and outside of the home before moving inside and knocking down attic flames. The fire was under control in approximately 15 mintues.

Battalion Chief Troy Palmer tells KXRO that the vehicle is a total loss, and around $2500 of damage was done to the home.

There were no injuries.