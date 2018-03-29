Vehicle burns on Emerson Ave.
By KXRO News
|
Mar 29, 2018 @ 7:25 AM

A vehicle caught on fire in Hoquiam, blocking traffic.

The Hoquiam Police Department says that on Wednesday afternoon, Hoquiam Police and Fire responded to the 100 block of Emerson Avenue when a vehicle caught on fire in the road.

According to the release, the driver had purchased the used vehicle two days prior.

He says that when he turned onto Emerson Ave, he heard a “pop” and then saw the flames.

The driver was able to park on the side of the road and get some items out safely as flames came from under the hood.

The road was blocked while Hoquiam Fire attempted to use fire extinguishers, but due to the intensity they had to use a foam to put out the flames.

HPD says that no one was injured, but the entire engine compartment was destroyed and  the vehicle towed from the scene.

 

Photo Shared by Hoquiam Police Department 

Photo Shared by Hoquiam Police Department

 

Photo Shared by Hoquiam Police Department

RELATED CONTENT

Cuts to Grays Harbor Community Hospital announced Ocean Shores Police suspend search for missing Utah woman Earn $100 for taking part in a Department of Health meeting Lake Quinault needs School Board Director State and tribes host public meeting on salmon Sky lanterns: mostly illegal statewide, definitively illegal in Hoquiam
Comments