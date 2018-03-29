Vehicle burns on Emerson Ave.

A vehicle caught on fire in Hoquiam, blocking traffic.

The Hoquiam Police Department says that on Wednesday afternoon, Hoquiam Police and Fire responded to the 100 block of Emerson Avenue when a vehicle caught on fire in the road.

According to the release, the driver had purchased the used vehicle two days prior.

He says that when he turned onto Emerson Ave, he heard a “pop” and then saw the flames.

The driver was able to park on the side of the road and get some items out safely as flames came from under the hood.

The road was blocked while Hoquiam Fire attempted to use fire extinguishers, but due to the intensity they had to use a foam to put out the flames.

HPD says that no one was injured, but the entire engine compartment was destroyed and the vehicle towed from the scene.

Photo Shared by Hoquiam Police Department