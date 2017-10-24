Vegetables recalled for Listeria concerns

A product recall of vegetables processed at a facility in California has been issued.

The FDA announced that Mann Packing of Salinas, California is voluntarily recalling “minimally processed vegetable products” because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. These products were available through Walmart, Trader Joes, and other stores.

Mann Packing issued this recall in response to a single positive result found on one of their products during random sampling by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The FDA says that public health officials have not reported any illnesses associated with these products.

“As an owner of this company and a mom, providing safe and healthy foods to our consumers and their families is always our top priority,” said Gina Nucci, Director of Corporate Marketing. “This voluntary recall is a reflection of our commitment to ensuring the safety of our consumers.”

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. This could include short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and Canada with “best if used by” dates from October 11 to October 20 listed on the packaging.

Consumers who have purchased any of the recalled products are urged not to consume them, discard them or return them to their grocery store for a full refund.