Van hits Willapa Valley school bus; no injuries

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A van collided with a Willapa Valley School District bus filled with children in downtown Olympia.

District superintendent Rob Friese says the van hit the bus on the driver’s side on Tuesday morning, but no one on the bus was hurt.

The bus contained 25 to 30 children from a 4-year-old preschool class and some parents. They were in Olympia to visit the Hands On Children’s Museum.

Friese says they were close to the museum when the collision occurred and all of the children were able to go to the museum. He says no one went to the hospital.

The district sent a new bus to take the children home.

Olympia Police spokesman Lt. Paul Lower told the Olympian that officers were investigating the collision.