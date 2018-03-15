Vacancy on Hoquiam City Council in Ward 6

There is a vacancy on the Hoquiam City Council, and residents have an opportunity to apply and fill it.

Kim Simera has stepped down from her seat on the council in Ward 6.

Mayor Jasmine Dickhoff spoke on the change at their Monday City Council meeting, saying Simera no longer qualifies for the seat.

Simera was unopposed in the 2015 General Election, and elected to a 4 year term in Ward 6.

Mayor Dickhoff spoke on the process for any voter in her ward to submit their interest.

Hoquiam City Council meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each and every month, with council workshops occurring as necessary.

Council members receive $3000 per year, before taxes.

Any interested citizen living within this ward, wishing to be considered to serve the remainder of this term, can submit a letter of interest by 5:00 on April 6, 2018 to the City of Hoquiam, Attn: Council Secretary, 609 8th Street, Hoquiam, WA 98550. For further information please contact Tracy Wood, Council Secretary at twood@cityofhoquiam.com or 360-538-3970.