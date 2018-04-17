Upgrades planned along Willapa Hills Trail

The Washington State Parks Department is inviting the public to learn about plans for development and improvement of a 15-mile section of the Willapa Hills State Park Trail between Raymond and Lebam.

To continue improvements on the trail, funding must be obtained, and Parks planners say that they will apply for a grant through the Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program.

Staff will provide information about the grant proposal and trail plans at a public meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 23, at Willapa Valley Middle and High School, 22 Viking Way, Raymond.

If successful, the grant would provide funding for key elements including:

Compacted gravel trail surfacing.

Trail re-routing near Bridge 48.

A new bridge at mile 38 near Lebam.

Two trailhead parking areas at Menlo and Lebam.

Other minor improvements to various bridges.

State Parks will submit this grant application in August 2018 to the Recreation and Conservation Office, which oversees the WWRP grant applications. If the grant is awarded, funding could be made available to State Parks by the Legislature by July 2019.

For more information about the trail project and the grant application process, contact Michael Hankinson, Parks Planner, (360) 902-8671 or Michael.Hankinson@parks.wa.gov.

Learn more about the Willapa Hills Trail at: http://parks.state.wa.us/1023/Willapa-Hills-Trail