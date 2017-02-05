UPDATED: School Closures/Delays for Feb. 7, 2017

School Closures as of 5 am, February 7, 2017
Grays Harbor:
Elma SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Lake Quinault SD: 2 Hours Late, No PM preschool
Mary M. Knight SD: 2 Hours Late
McCleary SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. PM athletics TBD.
Montesano SD: 2 Hours Late
North Beach SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Oakville SD: 2 Hours Late
Satsop SD: 2 Hours Late
St. Mary’s School: 2 Hours Late. Morning ESS starts at 9:30.
Wishkah Valley SD: 2 Hours Late
Pacific County:
South Bend SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Willapa Valley SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
