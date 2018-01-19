Update to rules near Ocean Shores waterways up for review

The public can comment on an update to the Ocean Shores Master Plan.

This plan will dictate what projects can be done near shorelines throughout the peninsula community.

The Department of Ecology has opened up comment on a proposed replacement to the Ocean Shores plan already in place. They say that the plan, covering over 70 miles of shoreline, was last updated in 1991.

Public comment is open on the plan until 5 pm on February 15, 2018.

According to Ecology, the proposed Master Program will guide development and activities along the shoreline of the Pacific Ocean, Grays Harbor, Duck Lake and the canals.

“The proposed program prioritizes water-oriented uses and development within the city’s shoreline areas; identifies potential restoration projects for future shoreline restoration efforts in a Restoration Plan; and, incorporates critical area regulations to ensure the protection of sensitive areas within shoreline jurisdiction.”

Ecology will make the final decision on whether or not to approve a final plan, if it aligns with state requirements on shoreline management.

Anyone can view and comment on the proposed plan.

Documents for public review and comment

Note: All documents are PDF

Submit written comments and questions to:

Kim Van Zwalenburg, Senior Shoreline Planner

Washington Department of Ecology

Southwest Regional Office

PO Box 47775

Olympia, Washington 98504-7775

Email: kim.vanzwalenburg@ecy.wa.gov

Phone: 360-407-6520

Paper copies are available to view, by appointment, at the following locations:

Washington Department of Ecology

Southwest Regional Office

300 Desmond Drive

Lacey, Washington 98503

Staff Contact: Kim Van Zwalenburg

Email: kim.vanzwalenburg@ecy.wa.gov

Phone: 360-407-6520

City of Ocean Shores

Planning Department/Permit Office

801 Minard Avenue NW, Building B

Ocean Shores, Washington 98569

Staff Contact: Alicia Bridges

Email: abridges@osgov.com

Phone: 360-940-7489