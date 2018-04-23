Update on Aberdeen School water testing

Aberdeen Superintendent Alicia Henderson says precautionary measures to provide safe drinking water to students at four schools will remain in place until water testing results are available from the Washington Department of Health.

The Aberdeen School District participated in a voluntary testing of lead in drinking water offered by the state DOH, which was recommended for Hopkins, Central Park, Stevens, and A.J West.

Preliminary results on Thursday indicated slightly elevated levels.

The drinking faucets at those schools were turned off and students were provided with either bottled water or access to water bottle filling stations.

Precautionary measures will remain in place at those schools.

Superintendent Henderson said state officials are working to expedite results for all four schools and she is hopeful to have results this week.

“Once those results are known, we can determine next steps,” she explained, adding that additional testing is more than likely.

In addition to safe drinking water being made available to students, water is being brought in for use in the kitchens, Dr. Henderson said.

The superintendent added that she is grateful for the supportive, thoughtful and patient response from staff and the community to the unexpected development.

“The safety of our students and staff remains our primary concern,” Dr. Henderson said. “We welcome the questions that have been posed by staff and community members and thank everyone for understanding the solution will not occur overnight. We will continue to share information as it becomes available.”

Schools are not currently required to test for lead in their drinking water.