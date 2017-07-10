UPDATE: Man involved in 3 vehicle accident near Satsop dies

A 93 year old La Pine, OR man who caused a 3 car accident near Satsop on July 5 has died at Harborview Medical Center according to the Washington State Patrol.

The accident last week blocked a portion of Highway 12 for 4 hours as the scene was cleared.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the Oregon man was driving on Keys Road on Wednesday when he failed to stop at the stop sign, crossing to 4th St across the highway.

As he crossed, a 51 year old Hoquiam man struck his car on the passenger side, totaling it.

A 67 year old Grayland man stopped for traffic was also involved as the impact between the other cars forced the Oregon man’s car into his truck.

The 93 year old was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center and the Hoquiam man was transported to Summit Pacific Medical Center for his injuries.

The Grayland man was not injured.

Original Story