Unusually hot weather expected through Labor Day

According to the National Weather Service in Seattle, high pressure will build back over the region allowing dry and warm conditions to return to Western Washington beginning Friday and extending through at least Labor Day.

Temperatures over the Western Washington interior will rise into the mid to upper 80s on Friday and then trend warmer each day through the weekend. High temperatures will reach into the low to mid 90s, and possibly the upper 90s in parts of the Cascade foothills by the Labor Day holiday. Along the coast, temperatures are expected to be cooler than the interior, but still warm. In addition, conditions will be remain very dry throughout Western Washington.

Precautionary actions during periods of prolonged heat include drinking plenty of fluids, seek air conditioned areas, and avoid prolonged outdoor activities. The elderly and small children are often times most at risk from the heat. Do not leave children and pets in cars, even with cracked windows. Heatstroke can occur quickly in vehicles resulting in illness or even death.