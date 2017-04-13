“Unfit dwellings” being targeted by City of Aberdeen

The City of Aberdeen is putting a new focus onto “unfit dwellings” within the area.

At their Wednesday meeting, they held the first reading of a proposed ordinance that would change the definition of unfit dwelling and update their process for hearings on the dwellings within the “Unfit Dwellings, Buildings, and Structures” code.

Mayor Erik Larson highlighted a home on the corner of 2nd and Alder Streets that this week has been found to be unfit and is already under review.

The new ordinance clarifies that a home is not properly functioning if it does not have the necessary utilities. This means that a building would be “unfit for human habitation” if the “water, solid waste, electric, or natural gas” utilities in an occupied building have been disconnected for more than 30 days.

The proposal states that the 30 day time limit would provide an opportunity for low income households to obtain some assistance or allow tenants to relocate or initiate some kind of action.

In addition to the definitions, the ordinance would also add measures for formal hearings on these dwellings if necessary.

In addition to the home on 2nd Street, the city also took action on Wednesday to purchase 3 buildings in the 500 block of W. Market Street that have been derelict and dangerous following fire damage. The city has already issued a demolition order, and following that action the land would be purchased by the city for $74,750.

The 2nd reading of the ordinance and opportunity for public comment will be at an upcoming council meeting.