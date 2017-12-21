Unemployment statewide stays steady as thousands of jobs are added

According to the Employment Security Department, Washington’s unemployment rate held at 4.5 percent in November, despite preliminary estimates from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) that indicate the state added 9,800 jobs over the month.

“While the unemployment rate didn’t change, Washington’s economic outlook is bright,” said Paul Turek, economist for the department. “Unemployment stands at a record low, businesses are adding jobs and more people are joining the labor force. That’s great news for everyone as we head into the holidays.”

In November last year, the statewide unemployment rate was 5.2 percent.

The national unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in November and 3.8 percent in the Seattle/Bellevue/Everett area.

Employment Security paid unemployment insurance benefits to 54,386 people in November.

In November, the state’s labor force was 3.7 million, an increase of 5,200 people from October.

From November 2016 through November 2017, Washington’s total labor force, both employed and unemployed, grew by 98,600 while the state added an estimated 97,900 new jobs in the same time period.

From November 2016 through November 2017, 12 of the state’s 13 industry sectors added jobs.

Manufacturing (-1,500) was the only sector to report job losses.