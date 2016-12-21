Tyler Inman: Missing for 34 years today

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is highlighting a 34 year old case from Aberdeen, hoping someone can help solve the case.

In a release, on the 34th anniversary of his disappearance, they are asking for help to find Tyler Inman.

On December 21, 1982, 3-year old Tyler went missing from his bed in the 1300 block of Madison Street in Aberdeen, along the Wishkah River.

According to reports, Tyler’s mother’s boyfriend was babysitting him and his 5 year old sister.

That night, a storm hit the Aberdeen area and much of the Pacific Northwest, causing rivers to rise, and bringing wind speeds up to 70 mph. 2 people were reported killed in the storm, including an Ocean Shores woman.

The report says that the boyfriend left the home for “about 20 minutes” to pull a boat from the river, and during that time Tyler appears to have left the home, never to be seen again.

Initially, news reports say investigators believed that the boy fell into the river, but no body was ever found.

Inman would be 37 years old today.

Tyler is described as a white male with blue eyes.

He has several warts on his right foot, extra skin on his right ear, and a cauliflower left ear.

Anyone with information about Tyler is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Aberdeen Police Department at 360-533-3043.