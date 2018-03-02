Two teenage sisters arrested in Ocean Shores for robbery

Two teenage sisters from Lakewood, ages 17 and 14, were arrested for robbery after allegedly assaulting a store clerk.

The Ocean Shores Police Department tells KXRO that at 9:30am yesterday morning, officers responded to a report of a theft and assault at the Ocean Shores IGA.

The store employees told the officers that two girls came into the store and were caught shoplifting a bottle of liquor.

Police say an employee confronted them at the door, and the older girl assaulted the employee so they could get out of the store.

They got into a car but were surrounded by several store employees.

The girls then returned the stolen alcohol and drove away.

The store employee was not injured in the assault.

Police say they found the vehicle at a local motel, and determined the girls were staying there with their mother.

After being interviewed, the girls were arrested for Robbery 2nd Degree.

Both girls were later booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.