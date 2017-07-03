Two sent to Harborview after head-on crash

Two people were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after an accident near Westport.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that on Sunday morning at about 8:20am a 54 year old Olympia man was heading south on Highway 105 in a 1986 GMC Caballero.

The State Patrol says the man crossed the center line and hit a 61 year old Westport woman in a 2012 Lincoln MKZ that was heading north head on.

Both drivers were air lifted to Harborview Medical Center for their injuries and there were no passengers involved.

According to the State Patrol the accident that blocked the highway for about two and half hours is under investigation.