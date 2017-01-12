Two more Parks Free Days coming up

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission announces that Sunday, Jan. 15 and Monday, Jan. 16 are the next state parks free days when visitors are not required to display the Discover Pass for day visits at state parks. The free days are to honor the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

The “free days” for 2017 are in keeping with legislation that created the Discover Pass, a $30 annual or $10 one-day permit required on lands managed by Washington State Parks and the Washington departments of Natural Resources (DNR) and Fish & Wildlife (WDFW). The Discover Pass legislation provided that State Parks could designate up to 12 free days each year when the pass would not be required to visit state parks. The Discover Pass is still required to access lands managed by WDFW and DNR on these days.

In 2017, State Parks offers 12 free days, the first of which was on Jan. 1. The remaining free days for 2017 are:

March 19 (Sunday) — State Park’s 104th birthday

April 15 (Saturday) — Springtime free day

April 22 (Saturday) — Earth Day

June 3 (Saturday) — National Trails Day

une 10 (Saturday) — National Get Outdoors Day

Aug. 25 (Friday) — National Park Service 101st Birthday

Sept. 30 (Saturday) — National Public Lands Day

Nov. 11 (Saturday) — Veterans Day

Nov. 24 (Friday) — Autumn free day

State Parks hopes the free days will encourage people to get out and discover a new park or revisit an old favorite and then consider supporting recreation on state lands by purchasing a Discover Pass. More information about the pass is here: www.discoverpass.wa.gov

Note: The free days do not apply to Sno-Parks. During the winter season, December through March, visitors to Sno-Parks will need Sno-Parks permits. For more information about winter recreation permit requirements, visit: http://parks.state.wa.us/winter

For a list of all the free days for 2017, visit: http://parks.state.wa.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=262