Two of the oldest churches in Hoquiam will be merging

In May, First Presbyterian and Saron Lutheran in Hoquiam “voted separately, yet overwhelmingly” to join ministries.

Pastor Michelle de Beauchamp of Saron Lutheran said. “Often, when churches merge ministries, it is out of necessity. Frequently churches join simply to survive. In this case, we have a real opportunity to better serve our congregation members and the greater Grays Harbor community,”

The churches will officially make the transition this December, joining worship together at the Saron Lutheran Church on 8th Street in Hoquiam. The facility on K Street currently used by First Presbyterian will be repurposed.

“Those plans will take shape as we assess what community needs we can address. However, both congregations are committed to serving their neighbors. I am sure the way in which these facilities are used will reflect those values.” Said Pastor Jeani Shofner of First Presbyterian.

For more information, please contact Pastor de Beauchamp at 350-532-4611 or sarongraysharbor.com, or Pastor Shofner at 360-532-2012 or Hoquiam.fpch@outlook.com.