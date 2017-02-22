Two new L&I apps developed to help workplace safety

Improving workplace safety just got easier with two new free apps available from the Department of Labor & Industries (L&I).

They were developed with grant money awarded by L&I’s Safety and Health Investment Projects (SHIP) Program.

Both can be downloaded for IOS or Android devices.

The SHIP Program funds innovative projects that prevent workplace injuries, illnesses, and fatalities and help injured workers return to work.

“We hope all employers will give these apps a try,” said Jenifer Jellison, program manager for L&I’s SHIP grant program. “They’re convenient, easy to use in the workplace, and offer a great new way to prevent injuries and reinforce safe work practices.”

The Good Observation, Near-Miss and Accident Reporting app provides a simple and effective way to document safety incidents in the workplace.

Employers can use it to photograph a safe practice, a near-miss or an accident, and then use the finger-drawing tool to markup the photo.

A quick-report feature lets you save the photo, add a few details and send to others in your organization.

This new workplace safety tool was developed by three companies working together — John W. Shervey & Associates, Schuchart Construction and Mellora — using a $45,735 SHIP grant.

The app is suitable for most industries and can be used for training, hazard recognition, risk analysis or process improvement.

There’s also a Spanish version, and there’s a YouTube video that shows how to use the app. Download the app at WA-HSEQ app.

Statistics show that young workers are more likely to be injured on the job than adults, especially when they’re new to the working world.

The SafeMe app offers safety lessons, videos and hazard identification for a variety of occupations where teens and young workers often find jobs, including retail and restaurants.

The SafeMe app was developed by the Washington Retail Association with young workers in mind.

The project was funded with a $177,426 SHIP grant. The download is available at WRA SafeMe project.

Visit www.Lni.wa.gov/Safety/GrantsPartnerships/SHIP/ to learn more about the SHIP Program.