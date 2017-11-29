Two new elected officials sworn in on Tuesday

Two new elected officials were sworn in on Tuesday.

The Montesano City Council has a new member as Kim Cristobal was sworn in to her seat as the newest councilwoman for the city.

Cristobal said she appreciates the voters for the opportunity.

She fills the seat that she was voted into early because Tony Chung, who did not run for re-election, resigned earlier this month.

Michael Bruce lost his bid for a seat on the Westport City Council in the General Election, but was appointed to the Grays Harbor Community Hospital board.

At their regular meeting on Tuesday, Bruce was sworn in to replace Armando Juarez who stepped down for personal reasons.

Bruce and Brook Maples Priest both submitted their names to be considered for the seat.

Bruce will fill the remainder of Juarez’s term, through 2019.